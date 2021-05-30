Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

