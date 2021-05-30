Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.38. Logiq has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.37). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

