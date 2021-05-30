Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

RIDE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

