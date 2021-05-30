Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,936 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX opened at $42.32 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

