Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,457 shares of company stock worth $13,607,529 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

