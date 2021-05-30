Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

