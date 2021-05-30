Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,277 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,942 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,561. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

