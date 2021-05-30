Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 247,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Guardant Health stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

