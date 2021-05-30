Luis Renato Castro Sells 59,800 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,040.

Luis Renato Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00.

EDR stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 440,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,134. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.41. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

