Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 499.64 -$362.30 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.97%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

