Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.