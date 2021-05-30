LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LYB opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

