LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of LYB opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $116.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
