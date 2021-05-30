Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report $76.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.86 million and the highest is $82.83 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $72.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $309.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $317.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.57 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $353.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 over the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

CLI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 518,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

