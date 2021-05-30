Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.29 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.