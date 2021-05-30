MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

