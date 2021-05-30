MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

