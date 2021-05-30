Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. 156,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,614. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

