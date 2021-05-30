Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. 156,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,614. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.