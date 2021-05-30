Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

