Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
