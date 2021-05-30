Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.24. 3,043,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,741. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$16.76 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.73.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

