Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

