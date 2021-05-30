Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

