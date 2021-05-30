Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

