Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.54 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

