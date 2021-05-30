Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 710,573 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.