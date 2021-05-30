Mariner LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

