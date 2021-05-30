Mariner LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.