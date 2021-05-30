Mariner LLC Purchases 3,039 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

