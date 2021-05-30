Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,820 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 399,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.