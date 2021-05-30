Mark J. Vrablec Sells 5,300 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

