Mark W. Kroll Sells 11,813 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HAE opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.