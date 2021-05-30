Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 372.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

