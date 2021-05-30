Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 35,594 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 374.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

