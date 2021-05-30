Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 9,826 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 381.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

STZ opened at $239.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

