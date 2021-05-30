Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 373.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 803.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.