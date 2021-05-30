Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

