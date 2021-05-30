MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.