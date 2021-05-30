Matic Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The Reddit community for Matic Network is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

