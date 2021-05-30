Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.62 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

