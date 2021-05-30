Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

