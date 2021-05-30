Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

