Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEDXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,741. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

