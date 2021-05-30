Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.