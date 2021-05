Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

