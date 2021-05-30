Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

