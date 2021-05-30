Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.87. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

