Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $463,787.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.94 or 0.06736897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00185481 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,407,309 coins and its circulating supply is 78,407,212 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

