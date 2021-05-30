Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

NYSE:MTD traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

