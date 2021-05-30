Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,077.86.

MTD stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. 64,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,345. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

