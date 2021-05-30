Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the April 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,318 shares of company stock valued at $77,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. 29,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,043. The company has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.54. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.