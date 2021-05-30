Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.95. 1,162,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

