Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $156.95. 1,162,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

