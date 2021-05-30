MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading 5.5% Higher

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.82. 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 471,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 95.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

